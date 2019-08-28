5 days, 5 pledges

Over five days, five government donors made major pledges to the Global Fund’s Sixth Replenishment: Switzerland, Canada, the European Commission, Germany and Italy. Responding to the urgent call to step up the fight to end the epidemics, all donors significantly increased their pledges over the last Replenishment.

The Global Fund praises Canada, the European Union, Germany, Italy and Switzerland for their leadership, their unwavering support and commitment to end HIV, tuberculosis and malaria by 2030 and build stronger and more sustainable health systems around the world.

While the latest pledges are incredibly encouraging, there’s still a long way to go before the Replenishment Conference in October, and we know the risk if we don’t reach our target. We must raise at least US$14 billion if we are to get back on track to ending the epidemics by 2030.

To reach at least US$14 billion, we need existing donors to increase their pledges and we must continue to expand our donor base to new donors, including the private sector. We have called on the private sector to raise US$1 billion and fully expect the private sector will step up and meet that call.

France will convene the Global Fund’s Sixth Replenishment Conference 9-10 October 2019, in Lyon. We’re extremely grateful to the government of France for its leadership, particularly to President Emmanuel Macron, who has been relentlessly outspoken in his calls to donors to step up the fight and increase pledges for the Global Fund.

The Global Fund seeks to raise at least US$14 billion – including US$1 billion from the private sector – for the next three years. The funds will help save 16 million lives, cut the mortality rate from HIV, TB and malaria in half, and build stronger health systems by 2023.