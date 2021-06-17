410 rescued people granted a place of safety from MSF search and rescue ship Geo Barents

Thursday, June 17, 2021 — We are happy to announce that 7 days after its first rescue, the MSF chartered ship , Geo Barents, has been given a place of safety and is heading towards Augusta, Italy, scheduled to arrive this evening.

In less than 48 hours, between 10th-12th June, MSF teams conducted 7 rescues. Amongst the 410 people on board there are 91 unaccompanied minors, 21 of whom are between the ages of 13 and 15.

Medics on board have identified and treated 40 people with medical vulnerabilities, including fuel burns, dehydration and hypothermia who need immediate access to specialised healthcare on shore.

The central Mediterranean is the deadliest sea border - at least 675 people have died taking this perilous crossing since the beginning of 2021.