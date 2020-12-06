4 Years of the Ideas Box

A note from Patrick Weil, the Chairman and Founder of Libraries Without Borders

Four years ago, Libraries Without Borders implemented the first Ideas Box in Burundi. Today, we are eager to share how this program has developed and grown over time.

Since February 2014, we have deployed more than 80 Ideas Box kits around the world, which is a testament to the tremendous need the Ideas Box addresses in emergency relief contexts as well as underserved neighborhoods, rural areas and isolated communities.

In 2017, our team has been able to produce and deploy more Ideas Box kits, reaching a greater number of vulnerable people around the world. By consistently measuring the impact of our projects, we have been able to follow the thousands of lives that have been transformed by the Ideas Box. Beyond the projects we have led, we have also witnessed the positive impact of the Ideas Box through our partnerships with public libraries, humanitarian nonprofits and local institutions.

Reflecting on the past four years, we look towards the future: our goal is to implement 1,000 Ideas Box kits by 2020. With this target in sight, we need your support more than ever before. We would be proud to have you on board, and hope you will join to continue with us this exciting and so meaning journey.