3rd Grand Bargain Cash Work Stream Workshop – Co-Conveners’ Report

1. Executive Summary

The third Grand Bargain (GB) Cash work stream Workshop was held at WFP Headquarters in Rome on 16th -17th May 2019, hosted by WFP and DFID. Over 85 participants attended the workshop, representing 60 donor and humanitarian organisations and multilateral agencies, and including representatives from the global clusters, research institutes and specialist agencies and organisations.

The workshop focused on the progress made to date on delivering against GB commitments, and ensuring the group is on track to deliver against these commitments going forward. Participants were also updated by co-leads of the cash sub-work streams, which cover ‘cost-efficiency, cost-effectiveness in humanitarian assistance and value for money (CE2HA)’, ‘social protection and humanitarian cash’, ‘joint donor efforts’, ‘cash and gender’, ‘cash and risks’, and ‘tracking cash and vouchers’. Participants were also updated by co-leads of the cash sub-work streams. The workshop concluded with sessions on determining priority action areas for the work stream going forward.

Next steps