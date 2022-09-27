30th Pan American Sanitary Conference: Policy for recovering progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals with equity through action on the social determinants of health and intersectoral work

74th SESSION OF THE REGIONAL COMMITTEE OF WHO FOR THE AMERICAS

Washington, D.C., USA, 26-30 September 2022

Provisional Agenda Item 4.3

CSP30/8

25 July 2022

Original: English

Introduction

1. There is an urgent need for a renewed commitment to accomplishing the goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development with a focus on equity in order to recover losses in progress towards Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3) and get back on the path towards the goal of leaving no one behind. The Region of the Americas is not on track to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including SDG 3 (“Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages”). The lack of progress on SDG 3 during the first five years of the 2030 Agenda has been aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. There are several reasons for this lack of progress. The notion that the goals and targets of the 2030 Agenda are integrated and indivisible and must be pursued in their totality, which is particularly important for achieving SDG 3, has not been translated into action. All of the other 16 SDGs are directly or indirectly linked to health and include some specific health-related targets and indicators. The SDGs related to poverty, hunger, and education, for example, highlight some of the most important social determinants of health (SDHs). The fact that targets were set for the global level only, and that each country has subsequently established its own goals, targets, and indicators, has also hindered progress.

3. Although equity is a principle embedded in the 2030 Agenda, and there is an explicit commitment to “leave no one behind,” the SDGs have no clear, monitorable targets or indicators that are equity-oriented. Previous experience has shown that efforts to target the most disadvantaged are not enough to reduce inequities; a more comprehensive approach that addresses the social gradient is needed.

4. The purpose of this policy and the accompanying proposed resolution is:

a) To reconfirm the commitment of all countries in the Region to the achievement of SDG 3 by strengthening the effective integration of actions to promote equity, and to bridge the gap between commitment and action and ensure a fair recovery from the pandemic;

b) To propose a course of action based on lessons learned from the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) and from the efforts to achieve the SDGs so far, as well as from the pandemic response, in order to recover lost progress and accelerate the achievement of the SDGs with an equity approach by addressing the social determinants of health.

Background

5. Over the years, various initiatives, commitments, and declarations (1-13) have put forward models and proposals on how to achieve health equity, including in the context of the 2030 Agenda. Some examples are the recent report by the United Nations Secretary-General “Our Common Agenda” (14), and the WHO resolution WHA74.16 (2021) on the social determinants of health (15). The Sustainable Health Agenda for the Americas 2018-2030 (16), which represents the health sector’s response to commitments made by countries in the 2030 Agenda; Strategic Plan of the Pan American Health Organization 2020-2025: Equity at the Heart of Health (17); and the Strategy and Plan of Action on Health Promotion within the Context of the Sustainable Development Goals, 2019-2030 (18), are some key documents for this Region.