2gether4SRHR 2020 Annual Narrative Report

This report summarises the key accomplishments of the 2gether 4 SRHR Programme at regional and country levels. Activities in 2020 built on those undertaken in the period 2018-2019, and documented in the Mid-term Review report, but were greatly influenced by the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to ensure the continuation of essential sexual reproductive health and rights services.

2gether4SRHR is a joint United Nations regional programme that combines the efforts of UNAIDS, UNFPA, UNICEF and WHO to improve the sexual and reproductive health and rights of all people in Eastern and Southern Africa, particularly adolescent girls, young people, and key populations. The Programme aims to fast-track the attainment of the 2030 targets of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3, improve the health and well-being for all at all ages, and SDG 5, achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls.