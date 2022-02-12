2021 Snapshot: Serving 1.4 Million People with Safe Water and More

Water Mission was honored to serve more than 1.4 million men, women, and children in 2021.

Because of partners like you who have come alongside us, more than 1 million people have access to safe water. In addition, 30,000 people received sanitation solutions, such as latrines at home, in their medical facilities, or at school. More than 90,000 people are benefitting from the health and protection that comes from hygiene solutions like handwashing stations and community training. With your help, we’ve also served more than 265,000 survivors of 10 disasters around the world. Throughout all our work as a safe water charity, we were committed to showing God’s love to those in need.

Every individual who gains access to safe water represents a victory in the fight against the global water crisis. They also are examples of God’s faithfulness and love, as you can see in the people and communities highlighted below.

Improving Health Conditions for Patients, Healthcare Workers, and Communities

Providing safe water to healthcare clinics is an ongoing priority for Water Mission. Mothers and their newborn babies in Chiwe, Malawi, were among those who benefited from a Water Mission safe water solution in their local healthcare center. It enabled expectant moms to deliver their babies close to home instead of traveling miles away while in labor. Read more here.

Supporting Children and Their Families

Of course, children need access to safe water well beyond infancy. For many years in Kavingoni Yeemulwa, Kenya, school-aged children missed classes and couldn't keep up with their education due to the time spent collecting water. Unfortunately, this water was contaminated water and often made the kids too sick to attend school. Then Water Mission installed a safe water solution with seven water access points, including at the local school. The project serves 2,700 people and helps to keep children and their families healthy. Read more here.

Safeguarding Community Members

In Mexico, the families of Francisco Madero faced similar problems to those in Kavingoni Yeemulwa. One couple, Hipolito and Martha Avila, saw firsthand the negative impact of using contaminated water. This was especially true for the most vulnerable community members, the elderly and children---including Hipolito and Martha's children. The sustainable safe water solution Water Mission and our partner Iglesia Solo Cristo Salva y Sana (Only Christ Heals and Saves Church) installed has given new life to this community, serving more than 1,500 people. Read more here.

Strengthening Safe Water Systems After Natural Disaster

On top of the everyday challenges of accessing clean, safe water, communities throughout the Bahamas experienced massive flooding and destruction after 2019's Hurricane Dorian. At the time, Water Mission installed four reverse osmosis (RO) systems, designed by Parker Hannifin, to meet the dire need for safe water. In 2021, we installed a fifth RO system at Rand Memorial Hospital, the country's second-largest public health facility, meeting the dire need for healthcare workers to access safe water. These RO systems, installed above flood level and able to purify salty water, ensure that clean, safe water is available even in the event of another natural disaster. Read more here.

Disaster Response Following Artic Storms in Texas

When winter storms swept across Texas in February, record-shattering cold temperatures caused pipes to freeze, leaving half the population without access to safe water. Water Mission sent skilled volunteer plumbers and provided emergency plumbing supplies to restore safe water access in the homes of vulnerable homeowners like Anna Margaret, a single mother. Read more here.

Recovering and Healing

Recovering in the aftermath of a traumatic event is about physical survival---and also about emotional and spiritual healing. Refugees, especially those escaping war-torn areas, need this healing. To assist the many people pouring into a large refugee settlement in Uganda, Water Mission partnered with local pastors and church leaders. These faith leaders were trained as biblical trauma healing facilitators who can effectively counsel and encourage those in their communities, helping refugees and other community members hope again. Read more here.

Hope for the Future

Where would we be without the hope of Christ to guide us? The hope of the Living Water, Jesus Christ, guided our work in 2021. Please join us in praying for the 2.2 billion people still awaiting safe water. There is more to be done, and we look to God's providence to guide us in this continuing journey.