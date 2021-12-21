Written by Elodie Hainard and Olena Shumska

Overview

The 2021 Small Arms Trade Transparency Barometer (the Barometer) identifies the most and least transparent of 50 top and major small arms exporters, based on those states’ reporting of their authorized small arms exports undertaken in 2018. In addition to their national reports, the Barometer takes into consideration data provided by states to multiple international reporting instruments, such as the UN Register of Conventional Arms, the UN Small Arms Programme of Action, the UN Commodity Trade Statistics Database, and the Arms Trade Treaty.

This Briefing Paper provides a general overview of states’ reporting of their authorized small arms exports in 2018, while also analysing states showing the largest changes from the preceding year’s Barometer scores. The overall trend shows an increase in the amount of information provided, yet no state managed to achieve the maximum score of 25, Switzerland being the closest with a score of 21.75.

Read the full report here.