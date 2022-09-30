2021 Progress Report on the Implementation of the UN Plan of Action on DRR for Resilience (July 2022)

Executive summary

Disaster risks are growing at an unprecedented rate globally, inflicting damage across sectors and vital systems for human societies and economies. In addition, we are living outside the boundaries of what our planet can sustain, to the detriment of future generations. Radical shifts are needed to change course toward a more sustainable and risk-informed pathway, as the world is facing a projected 40 per cent increase in disasters during the lifetime of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction1 (Sendai Framework).

Within these circumstances, partnerships at all levels, in the spirit of the all-of-society approach of the Sendai Framework, will be truly essential to building resilience.

The quality of support provided by the United Nations system (UN) is ever more critical to assist the UN Member States in their efforts to preserve hard-won development gains, while accelerating progress to attain the goals of the 2030 Agenda and the Sendai Framework. The UN Plan of Action on Disaster Risk Reduction for Resilience: Towards a Risk informed and Integrated Approach to Sustainable Development (UN Plan of Action), as a contribution of the UN system to the implementation of the Sendai Framework, is a pivotal tool to maximize the joint impact of UN organizations.

As the Sendai Framework approaches the midpoint of its implementation, the Midterm Review, mandated by the General Assembly, is a further decisive opportunity to galvanize action. The involvement and deliberation of the UN System are indispensable to this process and should provide reflections on learning since 2015, emerging issues, and recommendations for potential policy adjustments and new modalities of implementation for 2030 and beyond.

UN entities are reporting on an annual basis their support for the implementation of the UN Plan of Action.

The 2021 Progress Report showcases the summary of collective achievements2 and the UN system’s capacity to deliver high-quality support to countries on disaster risk reduction. The relevant number of 39 UN organizations 3 (UN Funds, Programmes, Specialized Agencies etc.) reporting under the UN Plan of Action for 2021 demonstrates growing accountability and engagement of the UN system for building resilience to disasters.

The unprecedented health crisis due to COVID-19, coupled with its socio-economic repercussions, the climate emergency, protracted conflicts and parallel disaster events, provided a challenging global context throughout 2021. Against this background, a considerable amount of work was reported by UN entities under the UN Plan of Action, on top of COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.

The Progress Report highlights the following priority areas of action, where further engagement is recommended to advance the implementation of the UN Plan of Action in support of the 2030 Agenda:

• Strengthened humanitarian-development-peace collaboration

• Reinforcing support targeted at sub-national/ local level, in particular by advancing local implementation of risk-informed UN system policies as well as enhanced assistance in risk-informing local development and disaster risk reduction strategies/plans

• Sustained support to risk-inform Common Country Analyses and UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Frameworks

• Accelerate efforts related to multi-hazard early-warning systems (MHEWS), especially in reaching the last mile with actionable and accessible information

• Continue embracing gender equality and women’s empowerment and leadership in disaster risk reduction

• Leveraging the Midterm Review of the Implementation of the Sendai Framework to accelerate action in respect of: i) data availability; ii) UN system-wide coherence;

iii) global leadership for DRR; iv) enhancing governance beyond national level; v) truly all-of-society approach; vi) strengthening MHEWS.