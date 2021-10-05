2021 Midyear Results: COVID-19 Multisectoral Monitoring (as of 30 June 2021)

Six months into the year, UNHCR has either reached or exceeded the half-year milestone for the 2021 targets. This includes the provision of essential healthcare services to over 4.2 million forcibly displaced and stateless persons; 11.3 million people who have accessed protection services; and almost 900,000 children and youth that have been supported with connected or home-based learning. This is of particular importance given that 1.5 million refugee children and youth are out of school due to mandatory school closures.

Of the 160 countries that have submitted information to UNHCR, 99% of them have either explicitly included refugees in their vaccination plans or have provided that they will do so. This is a significant achievement and reflects advocacy at all levels and country level engagement by UNHCR.

As of 27 September, UNHCR has confirmed vaccination of refugees and/or other persons of concern in 121 countries (UNHCR data from 59 countries reports that nearly 530,000 doses of vaccine have been administered to refugees and other persons of concern). In many host countries vaccine scarcity continues to present a significant barrier for refugees and IDPs, while vaccine hesitancy adds a second layer of complication.

To respond to vaccine hesitancy and keep forcibly displaced and stateless persons fully informed about COVID-19 pandemic risks, UNHCR’s main focus is on supporting vaccine availability, and on keeping up communication with communities and community mobilization. UNHCR operations in 84% of 132 countries reporting reached forcibly displaced people with information campaigns about COVID-19 pandemic risks.