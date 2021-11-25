2021 Foodicons of the year

ROME, Italy — An oft-cited challenge facing global agri-food systems is the lack of a common language. To address this, Foodicons and the World Food Forum (WFF) have announced the first-ever selection of key terms that describe global food systems with their announcement of “2021’s Foodicon of the Year”.

These terms capture the past year’s discussion and zeitgeist surrounding global food systems and food-related issues. This was a landmark year for raising the prominence of the challenges and threats facing global agri-food systems, highlighting the growing need for better communication and collaboration that a visual language like Foodicons can support. The winner is: