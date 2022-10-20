2021 ANNUAL REPORT – Global control of African swine fever: a GF-TADs initiative

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

In order to address the multiple global challenges of the establishment and spread of African swine fever (ASF), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Organisation of Animal Health (WOAH) jointly developed a programme to control the disease worldwide – ‘global control of African swine fever: a global framework for transboundary animal diseases (GF-TADs) Initiative’ (henceforth referred to as the “Global initiative”), which was released in July 2020.

The global initiative (GI) identifies support mechanisms to improve the capability of countries to control ASF, improve the coordination and cooperation of key stakeholders from the private and public sector, and minimize the consequences of ASF through business continuity. In particular in 2021, the focus was on enhancing public-private partnerships (PPP). Private-sector actors along the pig value chain – not only pig keepers, but also those in input supply, processing, marketing, transport and trading, as well as consumers – play a key role in the global control of ASF.

This second annual report aims to highlight the progress achieved in 2021 by describing the key output indicators under the three main objectives of the GI. Progress is illustrated by showcasing some of the activities conducted in 2021.

The global COVID-19 pandemic will continue to have a significant impact in 2022. Maintaining the commitment of stakeholders will remain essential if we are to progress towards the goal of global ASF control. FAO and WOAH will continue to provide their support to members, including through capacity development on emergency preparedness, risk-based control, improving biosecurity focusing on low input production systems and resource-limited settings, enabling research and outreach, the promotion of PPP, and the development of monitoring and evaluation systems.