2021 Annual Public Health Global Review

Introduction

Refugees – and all people of concern to UNHCR – have the right to live healthy lives. UNHCR’s approach to public health is inclusive of all ages, genders, and diversities.

In 2021, UNHCR, in close collaboration with governments and partners, took further strides to help refugees and the communities that host them achieve health-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). To improve access to health services and address the social determinants of health, UNHCR advocated for inclusion of refugees and other persons of concern in national health systems and plans, worked with partners in the direct provision of health services in several contexts, monitored health status and access to health services, and built local capacity through technical guidance, trainings, infrastructure improvements, as well as provision of medicines, equipment and supplies when needed.

The Annual Public Health Global Review 2021 presents the successes and challenges during a year with record numbers of forcibly displaced people, significant concurrent conflict and climate induced emergencies, and stark COVID-19 vaccine access inequity between high-income and low-income countries. The Global Review also serves as the first-year baseline report on UNHCR’s 2021 – 2025 Global Public Health Strategy.