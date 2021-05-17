2020 UNHCR Multi-Sectoral Joint Needs Assessment Report

March 2021

This report presents UNHCR’s engagement in multi-sectoral joint needs assessments in 2020 in line with Grand Bargain commitments towards improved harmonization and coordination of assessment exercises as well as increased transparency.

BACKGROUND

What are multi-sectoral joint needs assessments?

Multi-sectoral | Assessments are considered multi-sectoral when covering two or more sectors/clusters. UNHCR considers Protection and Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) to be cross-cutting sectors/clusters by nature, and therefore, all protection and CCCM assessments are considered multi-sectoral.

Joint | For the purposes of this report, a needs assessment exercise is considered "joint" when it is conducted in collaboration with stakeholders within sectors/ clusters, situations or thematic areas, leading to a jointly owned output.

Assessment participants must include at least one actor beyond UNHCR and its implementing partners, such as other UN agencies, NGOs not funded by UNHCR, government or development actors.

Needs assessments | A needs assessment is any type of data gathering, processing and analysis that allows for the needs, conditions and capacities of target populations to be identified and quantified/qualified. Needs may be identified through a number of assessment types, such as nutrition or intention surveys, profiling exercises or participatory assessments. Data on needs may also be collected through different techniques, such as household surveys or focus group discussions. However, it is not mandatory for primary data collection to occur. Exercises where an agreed-upon methodology is in place and secondary data is sufficient to answer key questions and allow conclusions to be drawn through joint analysis are also considered needs assessments. Humanitarian Needs Overviews (HNOs) and Refugee Response Plans (RRPs), for example, are prominent assessment exercises commonly informed by secondary data.

Why do we report on multi-sectoral joint needs assessments?

As a signatory of the Grand Bargain, UNHCR has committed to increasing efforts towards comprehensive and cross-sector assessment outputs and is accountable to donors and other signatories for transparently reporting on implementation milestones.