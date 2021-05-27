2020 Regional Results Report of the UN System for Asia and the Pacific

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The document provides an overview of regional challenges and regional responses of the United Nations development system at the regional level in support of the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and highlights some examples of systemwide action and results at the regional level in the course of 2020. The document responds to the call by the Secretary-General for annual reporting on system-wide results at the regional level.

The year 2020 has been defined by unprecedented disruptions. The extraordinary socio-economic impacts of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic have added further hurdles on the road towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals in the region. The United Nations development system in Asia and the Pacific has swiftly mobilized its collective expertise to assist countries and stakeholders in their efforts to save lives and sustain the momentum around the 17 Sustainable Development Goals. Whether by forging consensus among governments in the region to strengthen social protection, ensuing the delivery of quality education and health services during the pandemic, helping close the digital divide, mobilizing volunteers to respond to the pandemic, or strengthening data and statistics, joint actions have focused on leaving no one behind.

The five Issue-based Coalitions established under the Regional Collaborative Platform as of July 2020 have also allowed for a more coordinated and focused response by the United Nations development system at regional level on key priority areas for the region, namely (i) climate change mitigation, (ii) building resilience, (iii) inclusion and empowerment, (iv) human mobility and urbanization, and (v) human rights, gender equality and women’s empowerment. Targeted support to countries, resident coordinators and United Nations country teams in these key areas are helping to set a strong foundation for building back better from the pandemic, in line with the 2030 Agenda.