2020 Orange book of results (Volume 3): Key Results Achieved at the Country Level

FOREWORD

Inspired by the more than 1,250 voluntary commitments made to address the unfinished business of the Programme of Action of the 1994 International Conference on Population and Development, announced at the Nairobi Summit on ICPD25 in November 2019, UNFPA staff and partners in over 150 countries have worked tirelessly, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, to advance towards achieving three truly transformative results: (i) ending the unmet need for modern contraceptives; (ii) ending all preventable maternal deaths; and (iii) ending gender-based violence and all harmful practices against women and girls, including child marriage and female genital mutilation.

The UNFPA Orange Book of 2020 tells a story of resilience, adaptation and unwavering commitment to the people we serve during the most challenging year since the United Nations was founded.

Although the toll of the past year on entire generations and its impact on the progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals have yet to be defined, we have witnessed how people around the world chose to respond to the crisis and rise above it – and UNFPA was no exception.

Despite the risks, the unexpected disruptions in programme delivery, and the toll on our colleagues, partners and beneficiaries, UNFPA pushed forward to continue delivering to meet the sexual and reproductive health and rights’ needs, especially of those populations and groups left furthest behind.

By sharing these high-quality results, we not only wish to engage the public on our work and mission and our collective achievements with our partners, but we also hope to inspire others to pause, reflect and adapt to ensure that no one is left behind.

We still have time left until the 2030 deadline – let’s make it count.

Diene Keita

Deputy Executive Director (Programme)