2020 MBD Climate Finance: Key Figures

This infographic contains key figures from the 2020 Joint Report on Multilateral Development Banks’ Climate Finance.

For purposes of greater transparency and consistency, 2020 figures report climate finance in all economies where the MDBs operate, with a breakdown by income level.

The report and infographic were prepared by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, together with the African Development Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, the European Investment Bank, the Inter-American Development Bank Group, the Islamic Development Bank, the New Development Bank and the World Bank Group.

Climate finance commitments by the New Development Bank (NDB) are not included in the total reported MDB climate finance for 2020. The NDB committed US$ 816 million in climate finance, all of which was directed to middle-income countries. Climate finance accounted for approximately 19 per cent of the NDB’s total approved projects, excluding its response to the Covid-19 pandemic. All of the committed NDB finance was dedicated to climate mitigation activities.