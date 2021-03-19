2020 Impact Report - Looking back at what you, our valued supporters, helped to make possible

Introduction

2020 was an extraordinary – and extraordinarily challenging – year.

The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic turned our lives upside down. This crisis changed everything, for all of us. Our daily routines had to change. Many could no longer work, children could no longer go to school, we had to stay isolated.

We found ourselves in a state of the unknown, living with unprecedented uncertainty.

This pandemic has affected everyone. But few have been more affected than the 79.5 million individuals worldwide who have been driven from their homes by conflict and persecution.

Confronted with their suffering, you responded with compassion.

Every gift you gave helped to save lives, protect human rights and build a better future for refugees, the displaced, and the stateless. Your support meant that UNHCR could reach more children, women and men in need, at a time when the world’s forcibly displaced population is at a record high.

Our work would not be possible without the generosity and compassion of people like you.

This report showcases the lasting impact that we made, together, in the lives of the world’s most vulnerable people at their hour of greatest need.

From all of us at UNHCR, thank you.