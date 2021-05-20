2020 Global Camp Coordination and Camp Management Meeting Report, 02 – 12 November 2020

Executive Summary

The 2020 Annual Global Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) meeting was held online over 8 days between the 2nd and 12th of November 2020. Hosted on Zoom, the interactive Global Meeting was designed to maximize the opportunities for a more inclusive and accessible online meeting whilst working to minimize the impact that the lack of in-person interactions can bring. The meeting brought together over 400 participants from 75 NGOs, 11 governmental agencies and missions and 10 UN agencies to discuss and share experiences and best practices, and to participate in planning the forward-looking priorities of the CCCM Cluster.

The eight global sessions brought collaboration and active participation from across different technical sectors, government entities, donors, and international and local organizations, showcasing the cross-cutting nature of CCCM. Each day focused on specific areas of work, and the Meeting started off with the opening session on Day 1 that looked back at the CCCM Cluster over the past 15 years as well as an overview of 2020 achievements and activities. Day 2 explored the efforts of Localization, particularly looking at the CCCM framework and operations in the Philippines, Syria, Indonesia and Somalia, and Day 3 covered the breadth of Participation, Inclusion and Accountability across the sectors. Day 4 took participants out of the traditional camps context with the launch of the CCCM Cluster’s Area-based Approach position paper and a round table. Week One ended with Practitioners’ Day, the Cluster’s first, which took place over 10 hours on Friday 6 November, with 22 sessions from 35 practitioners. The sessions ranged widely in topics: from a clinic on ensuring disability inclusion to mainstreaming GBV mitigation and prevention; from sharing of lessons learned from transitioning POCs in South Sudan to adapting filter hotels for COVID-19 in Mexico; from the greening of camps and sites to managing fire safety.

Week Two started off with a high-level panel discussion on Transition and the Nexus, featuring government representatives from Iraq and Nigeria with the former Residence Coordinator for Syria. The session explored achievements and challenges faced by authorities and humanitarian communities in putting the ‘nexus’ into practice, linking together discussions around preparedness, localization, empowerment and coordination. Day 6 followed with discussions on various aspects of Physical Environment, including Housing, Land and Property; decongestion; site improvement and sustainability, for which the Cluster was joined by experts from relevant technical areas. Day 7 brought about the culmination of the past 3 years of work on developing Minimum Standards for Camp Management with a focus on application of the standards in different contexts and typologies. The final day of the 2020 Global CCCM Meeting highlighted the outcomes of consultations for the Global CCCM Cluster Strategy and provided a forum for practitioners’ feedback and inputs to the 3-year strategy.