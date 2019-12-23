23 Dec 2019

2020 Funding Bill Increases Will Help Vulnerable Children around the World

Report
from Save the Children
Published on 23 Dec 2019

Media Contact: Media@savechildren.org

Washington, D.C. (December 23, 2019) – Carolyn Miles, CEO of Save the Children reacts to the completion of the fiscal year 2020 spending bill, which was approved by the House and Senate and signed into law.

“We are grateful to our champions in Congress, particularly Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Patrick Leahy (D-VT) and Representatives Nita Lowey (D-NY) and Hal Rogers (R-KY), for prioritizing humanitarian and poverty-focused development programs. This funding is crucial to the millions of children affected by war and ongoing efforts to serve the most vulnerable children and families, including adolescent girls.

“As we turn to the New Year, I would challenge Congress to be bolder and ensure that the International Affairs Budget truly keeps pace with the startling level of need that we see throughout the world.”

