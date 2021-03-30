2020 Annual Report

MESSAGE FROM THE PRESIDENT

DEAR HUMANITARIANS, COLLEAGUES, AND SUPPORTERS:

I think you’ll agree that 2020 was an exceptionally painful year. The world was hit by a pandemic, the likes of which the world has not witnessed since the Spanish Flu in 1918, which led to the death of 50 million people and the infection of 500 million people.

So far, the world has lost more than 2.3 million people to the SARS-CoV2 virus. Among them were tens of thousands of healthcare workers who died on the frontlines of the pandemic. Hospitals were overwhelmed, healthcare systems were devastated in many low and middle-income countries, and economies collapsed. Furthermore, COVID-19 heightened healthcare disparities in the US and at the global level. The effects of the pandemic will certainly be felt for a very long time. The COVID vaccines provide a glimpse of hope, but there is a lot to do to ensure that vaccines are distributed quickly and fairly.

Throughout 2020, MedGlobal stood in solidarity with local communities experiencing some of the most devastating effects of the COVID-19 crisis, and provided health support in 11 countries.

• Early on, we partnered with local communities to build resilience in their healthcare systems using innovation, technology, and technical expertise through a wide network of healthcare professionals in many countries.

• We provided hundreds of thousands of protective personal equipment (PPE) to protect nurses and doctors from contracting the virus.

• We donated PCR machines for COVID-19 testing in fragile countries and to a safety net hospital in the US.

• We provided precious ventilators and oxygen concentrators to Sudan, Yemen, Syria, Ecuador, Colombia, Bangladesh, and Lebanon.

• We supported quarantine centers in Syria, Greece, Bangladesh, Yemen, and Gaza.

• We began building sustainable oxygen generators to support underserved and vulnerable communities in Darfur, Sudan and Idlib, Syria.

• We trained frontline health workers who provided healthcare to tens of thousands refugees and IDPs.

• We advocated on behalf of the populations we serve at the highest levels.

• We responded to many natural and man-made disasters in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Colombia,

Greece, and Gaza, and continued our life-saving healthcare programs for Rohingya refugees, displaced Syrians, vulnerable Venezuelan migrants, and other communities in need.

Together, we served over 1.82 million people and supported 172 health centers with medical supplies, medications, and life-saving technology.

Your support made this possible.

With your help, we were able to support health workers as they saved the lives of their patients during the most deadly pandemic of our lifetime. There is much work to be done in 2021 to build what has been destroyed and to make sure that healthcare disparities are taken seriously and addressed.

Together, we can do our part. I invite you to review our annual report for 2020 and support our efforts to build resilience in the communities that were impacted by COVID-19 and other disasters.

Thank you and God bless,

Dr. Zaher Sahloul

PRESIDENT AND CO-FOUNDER