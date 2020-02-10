2019 UNICEF – NGO Consultation

Introduction

The UNICEF-NGO Consultation for Partnership in Humanitarian Settings ‘Enhancing the Culture of Partnership’ took place in Geneva on 11-12 November 2019. This Consultation was the first one in a number of years and came as result of the acknowledgement by both UNICEF and NGOs that more regular exchanges are needed to enable a partnership fit to respond to the challenges faced by children in today’s humanitarian landscape. Jointly organized by UNICEF and the International Council of Voluntary Agencies (ICVA), it built on a number of previous initiatives, including a scoping study undertaken by ICVA which explores some of the strengths and challenges of partnership.

The Consultation was opened by ICVA Executive Director (ED), Ignacio Packer and UNICEF Director,

Office of Emergency Programs (EMOPS), Manuel Fontaine. ICVA ED elaborated, among others, on the main findings of the scoping study. He underlined that the current Consultation was an excellent opportunity to address some of the challenges identified in the study. UNICEF EMOPS Director emphasised on the importance of the partnership with NGOs and UNICEF’s commitment to get it right for the sake of the children.