27 Sep 2019

2019 | The State of Social Assistance in Africa

Report
from African Union, UN Development Programme
Published on 27 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (23.06 MB)

The State of Social Assistance in Africa report examines processes and trends in social assistance: the origins and evolution of social assistance over time; the introduction of social protection policies and development of enabling institutions; trends in financing; and progress towards establishing social assistance as a right in Africa. The publication makes the case for strengthening the national architecture for social assistance in Africa as a pathway to eradicating poverty, reducing vulnerability and realizing the commitment of Leaving No One Behind.

It contains a country profiles section with key information and data on contemporary social assistance in all African countries. The report and the data platform aim at increasing understanding of state-provisioned social assistance to inform policy and practice, engage in South-South collaboration and for research and advocacy purposes.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.