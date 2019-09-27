2019 | The State of Social Assistance in Africa

The State of Social Assistance in Africa report examines processes and trends in social assistance: the origins and evolution of social assistance over time; the introduction of social protection policies and development of enabling institutions; trends in financing; and progress towards establishing social assistance as a right in Africa. The publication makes the case for strengthening the national architecture for social assistance in Africa as a pathway to eradicating poverty, reducing vulnerability and realizing the commitment of Leaving No One Behind.

It contains a country profiles section with key information and data on contemporary social assistance in all African countries. The report and the data platform aim at increasing understanding of state-provisioned social assistance to inform policy and practice, engage in South-South collaboration and for research and advocacy purposes.