2019 Retreat of ECOWAS Ambassadors - Mixed flows and Durable solutions in the ECOWAS Region Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Federal Republic of Nigeria, 15-16 April 2019

OUTCOME DOCUMENT

On the joint invitation of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the ECOWAS Commission and the Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC), the Ambassadors and High Commissioners of ECOWAS Member States gathered in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Federal Republic of Nigeria, on 15-16 April 2019 for the 6th edition of the Retreat of ECOWAS Ambassadors to discuss the theme: “Mixed flows and durable solutions in the ECOWAS Region.”

Notably present at the meeting were also Dr. Siga Fatima Jagne, Commissioner Social Affairs and Gender, ECOWAS Commission, Ms. Liz Kpam Ahua, UNHCR Regional Representative for West Africa; Mr. Antonio Jose Canhandula, UNHCR Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS; as well as Representatives of the ECOWAS Court of Justice; ECOWAS Parliament; International Organization for Migration; the United Nations Office for Drugs and Crime (UNODC); the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA); the African Development Bank (AFDB); the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP); and the Secretary General of the West African Civil Society Forum (WACSOF).

The retreat was opened on behalf of Dr. Udom Emmanuel, Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State by Dr. Emmanuel E. Ekuwem, Secretary to the Akwa Ibom State Government, who expressed his deep appreciation to UNHCR and ECOWAS for holding the retreat in Akwa Ibom State. He commended UNHCR and ECOWAS for their efforts in addressing the issues of displacement in the region. He also stressed the significance of initiating new policies, as well as strengthening policies already in place, to discourage youths from taking significant risks in the hope of securing a better economic future elsewhere.

H.E. Amb. Babatunde A. Nurudeen, Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the ECOWAS Commission and Chair of the PRC, underscored that the flow of migrants resulting from sociopolitical upheavals in the ECOWAS region has led to massive displacement of people including youths who are the most viable human resource of the Sub-Region. In this connection, he highlighted that the Retreat provides an opportunity to strategize and come up with lasting and durable solutions aimed at mitigating the consequences of forced displacement.

Ms. Liz Kpam Ahua, UNHCR Regional Representative for West Africa, commended the achievements of the UNHCR-ECOWAS partnership. She further expressed her desire for the retreat to contribute to increasing awareness amongst ECOWAS Member States and decision makers on the issues of durable solutions and statelessness for further ratification and implementation of the relevant Conventions and better alignment of national legal frameworks to both regional and global standards. She also recalled the adoption, in December 2018, of the Global Compact on Refugees (GCR), which provides a platform for States and regional entities such as ECOWAS to make specific commitments for the improvement of the situation of refugees within their spheres of influence through the Global Refugee Forum to be held once every four years.