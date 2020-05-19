2019 Partnership Update World Vision International

Partnership Update 2019 – Foreword

When I visited a rural part of the Democratic Republic of Congo, I saw where we are expanding our work into some of the world’s hardest-to-reach places. I was inspired by our staff and their relentless quest to shine a light into the world’s toughest corners, empowering children to reach their God-given brilliance and potential. As in so many places, children here face a daily onslaught of inter-linked threats to their safety, health and education -- and, sadly, to their very survival.

In the regional hospital, serving 200,000 people, heroic medical teams persevere without the resources they need to save children from dying of preventable conditions like malnutrition. Children told me that violent clashes between local factions mean they live under a permanent cloak of fear, hampering the most basic day-today tasks. Meanwhile, the beast of poverty continues to gnaw away at children’s hopes and dreams for the future. Yet, I am encouraged. It is a privilege to serve these children and witness how their lives change for the better.

As the following pages show, our interventions on water and sanitation, food and livelihoods, health and nutrition, peacebuilding, and community empowerment bring transformative results.

In the corridors of power, we continue to press for change in policy-making and funding for the world’s most vulnerable children.

Our commitment to the transformational power of child sponsorship remains unwavering. Through it, lives are being changed forever -- not just for millions of children, but for their sponsors as well.

Strong partnerships with the UN, faith leaders, governments, local and international non-government organisations, and community leaders mean children are truly empowered, bringing dignity and hope for the future.

Showing the impact of our work, accurately and quickly, is also crucial to reporting what we have achieved, and to adapt and evolve when things can be done better. We owe the utmost transparency and accountability to our donors, our partners, and those we serve.

As we prepare to mark 70 years since the foundation of World Vision, we must remain agile and at the forefront of innovation to ensure millions more children in the most fragile places can shake off the shackles of poverty and are empowered to experience life in all its fullness.

Andrew Morley

President & CEO, World Vision International