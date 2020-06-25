2019 Novel Coronavirus Situation Report #21 - June 25, 2020

Key Updates

There are 9,457,902 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 483,247 deaths across 188 countries and regions. (As of June 25 at 9:45am U.S. Eastern Time).

Project HOPE, in partnership with Massachusetts General Hospital’s Global Disaster Response team, recently deployed four nurses to Chinle, Arizona, in response to clinical staffing needs in Navajo Nation.

Project HOPE is supporting mobile testing efforts for vulnerable communities in Montgomery County, Maryland, through rotations of clinical volunteers.

Project HOPE volunteer nurse from Massachusetts General Hospital providing surge capacity in the ICU and ER at Chinle Hospital in Navajo Nation. In partnership with Business Roundtable and Healthcare Ready, Project HOPE has delivered more than 2.3 million pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline health workers and personnel to partners in ten states.

Project HOPE has supported 30 long-term care facilities with more than 4,400 residents and 1,600 reported COVID-19 cases to-date in risk mitigation and infection prevention and control.

On June 22, Project HOPE announced the launch of its COVID-19 e-learning curriculum, in partnership with DisasterReady.org. Four of the eight modules in this free online training are now available.

Project HOPE recently trained 105 COVID-19 Master Trainers from Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Peru, Puerto Rico and Ecuador who can now cascade the training throughout their networks.

Project HOPE, in collaboration with Project ECHO at the University of New Mexico, recently launched the first of a weekly series of COVID-19 ECHO sessions to 133 physicians and nurses in Latin America & the Caribbean.

Project HOPE is actively coordinating with key partners in Brazil to launch COVID-19 response programming in support of increasing needs in-country.

Situation Update

The global number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is nearing 10 million, reaching 9,457,902 as of the morning of June 25. This is a 26.5% increase from yesterday’s total, with 148,809 new cases reported in a day, and evidence of the increasing global daily incidence. The WHO is reporting approximately 1 million new cases per week. There are now 483,247 confirmed deaths across 188 regions and countries, more than a 10% increase since yesterday.

The United States continues to have the highest number of cases at more than 2.3 million, with a reported death toll of more than 121,996. On June 23, the U.S. saw the highest single-day total in new cases since late April and the third-highest total since the beginning of the pandemic. Certain states are reporting increases in the percentage of positive tests, including among younger populations, as well as increases in hospitalizations.

Globally, Brazil has the second-highest number of confirmed cases reporting nearly 55,000 new cases on June 19. The Central and South American regions broadly represent COVID-19 hotspots with the Eastern Mediterranean region following as an emerging hotspot. Countries in Southeast Asia, such as Bangladesh and India, continue to report elevated daily incidence.

For more information on Project HOPE's response, please visit Project HOPE: COVID-19 Update