2019 Novel Coronavirus Situation Report #20 - June 10, 2020

Key Updates

• There are 7,264,866 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 411,879 deaths across 188 countries and regions. (As of June 10 at 9:45am U.S. Eastern Time).

• In partnership with Business Roundtable and Healthcare Ready, Project HOPE is actively shipping more than 2.3 million pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline health care workers in the United States.

• Project HOPE will be handing over 18,500 respirator masks and 20,000 three-layer masks, donated by Eli Lilly, to government health partners in Maryland on June 11.

• A total of 21,000 KN95 masks will be delivered to health partners in Michigan, Illinois and Navajo Nation by the end of this week.

• Project HOPE is supporting 22 long-term care facilities with more than 3,300 residents and 1,095 reported COVID-19 cases to-date in risk mitigation and infection prevention and control.