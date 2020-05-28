2019 Novel Coronavirus Situation Report #19 - May 27, 2020

Key Updates

There are 5,614,458 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 350,958 deaths across 188 countries and regions. (As of May 27 at 8:15am U.S. Eastern Time).

In partnership with the Weitzman Institute, Project HOPE is supporting the expansion of its e-Consults platform to clinicians treating patients with COVID-19 in Colombia, Ethiopia, North Macedonia and Kosovo.

Project HOPE is scaling up replication of its COVID-19 Preparedness and Response curriculum, developed in partnership with Brown University, with cadres of HOPE Regional Master Trainers.

Project HOPE recently supported the Puerto Rico Science, Technology & Research Institute to implement its first Project ECHO series on COVID-19 and other topics on mental health and resiliency during disasters. The first series of ECHOs reached more than 1,200 first responders.