2019 Novel Coronavirus Situation Report #17 - May 14, 2020

Key Updates

• There are 4,371,611 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 297,682 deaths across 188 countries and regions.i (As of May 13 at 12:30pm U.S. Eastern Time).

• Project HOPE has begun distributing more than 100,000 respirator masks and 100,000 three-layer masks donated by Eli Lilly & Company to health partners in the U.S.

• Teams of Project HOPE medical volunteers are now supporting six long-term care facilities (LTCFs) in COVID-19 risk mitigation and infection prevention and control (IPC), in coordination with health officials in Chicago and Cook County, Illinois. Project HOPE is positioning to scale up this support to at least 20+ LTCFs in Illinois and in other hard-hit areas of the U.S.

• Project HOPE and Brown University began training a new cadre of Master Trainers from India, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Nepal and the Ukraine in COVID-19 Preparedness and Response. Nearly 800 Master Trainers and more than 15,830 health care workers and frontline personnel from 20 countries have been trained to-date.

• Project HOPE is continuing the distribution of more than 40,000 KN95 masks to partners in the U.S. and at-risk countries. Of these, more than 19,600 KN95 masks were recently distributed to 28 hospitals in Puerto Rico and three hospitals in the Dominican Republic with support from generous donors.