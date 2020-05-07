2019 Novel Coronavirus Situation Report #16 - May 6, 2020

Key Updates

There are 3,691,683 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 258,256 deaths across 187 countries and regions. (As of May 6 at 12pm U.S. Eastern Time).

Project HOPE deployed its first teams of medical volunteers to support a long-term care facility (LTCF) in COVID-19 infection prevention in Chicago. This is the first LTCF being reached through a collaboration with Cook County (IL) Department of Public Health and Chicago Department of Public Health.

This past week, Master Trainers trained in Project HOPE and Brown University’s COVID-19 Preparedness and Response curriculum cascaded the training to more than 11,700 health care workers in Indonesia, the Philippines and the Dominican Republic.

With support from generous donors, Project HOPE shipped and distributed more than 19,600 KN95 masks to 28 hospitals in Puerto Rico and three hospitals in the Dominican Republic.

Project HOPE is continuing the distribution of more than 226,500 N95 masks to hospitals and partners in Ethiopia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Colombia.

Project HOPE is expanding COVID-19 response activities in countries where it has ongoing programs while supporting health service continuity for existing needs.

Situation Update

The global number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 3,691,683 with 81,148 new cases reported yesterday, a 8.4% increase from the day before. COVID-19 cases have now been confirmed in 187 countries and regions contributing to more than a quarter of a million deaths. The United States continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases and deaths globally, at 1,210,822 and 71,220 respectively as of 12pm on May 6. The number of confirmed cases in the U.S. is now nearly five times that of Spain’s which has the second highest number globally, followed by Italy, the United Kingdom and France. This week, the United Kingdom’s death toll surpassed Italy’s, now leading Europe in number of fatalities. As of May 5, more than 32,000 people had died from COVID-19 in the United Kingdom, according to the Office for National Statistics.