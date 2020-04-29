2019 Novel Coronavirus Situation Report #15 - April 29, 2020

Key Updates

There are 3,132,363 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 217,947 deaths across 185 countries and regions. (As of April 29 at 9:10am U.S. Eastern Time).

Project HOPE and Brown University have trained more than 773 Master Trainers in COVID-19 Preparedness and Response, who have subsequently trained more than 3,000 health care workers and frontline personnel.

Project HOPE, working in partnership with Cook County (IL) Department of Public Health and Chicago Department of Public Health, is helping reduce COVID-19 infection rates at long-term care facilities. Project HOPE and the Weitzman Institute are partnering to bring two key tools to clinicians on America’s frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic: Project ECHO® and electronic consultations (e-Consults).

With support from Latter-day Saint Charities, Project HOPE delivered more than 225,000 N95 masks to Ethiopia, Colombia, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Project HOPE is expanding COVID-19 response activities in countries where it has ongoing programs while supporting health service continuity for existing needs.

Situation Update

As of the morning of April 29, the global number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 3,132,363 with 75,489 new cases reported yesterday. COVID-19 cases have now been confirmed in 185 countries and regions contributing to 217,947 deaths. On April 28, the U.S. surpassed 1 million confirmed cases, reaching a total of 1,012,583 as of this morning. The number of confirmed cases in the U.S. is four times higher than Spain which has the second highest number globally, followed by Italy, France and the United Kingdom.

The impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable health systems and countries with existing high burdens of endemic communicable diseases is a major concern. The World Health Organization (WHO) recently