2019 Novel Coronavirus Situation Report #14 - April 17, 2020

Key Updates

• The number of confirmed cases globally topped 2 million on April 14. There are now 2,188,194 confirmed cases and 147,384 deaths across 181 countries and regions.

• Project HOPE rolled out of its COVID-19 training for health workers, developed in partnership with Brown University, in the Philippines, the Dominican Republic, and Mexico, while seeing growth in secondary trainings in North Macedonia, Kosovo, and the United States.

• Project HOPE’s COVID-19 training materials are now available for download by health care workers, public health professionals, health care leadership, and key frontline personnel.

• Project HOPE deployed an advance team of clinical and operational experts on a request from Chicago authorities. This team will define a mission space and place clinical volunteers in the Chicago area.

• Project HOPE continues to deliver Personal Protective Equipment, including N95 masks to frontline healthcare workers around the world.

Situation Overview

On April 14, the global number of confirmed COVID-19 cases passed 2 million. As of 11:50am (U.S. Eastern Time) on April 17, there were 2,188,194 confirmed cases and 147,384 deaths across 181 countries and regions. The U.S. has the highest number of confirmed cases at 672,246, representing approximately 31% of the global total, followed by Spain, Italy, and France. New York State currently has 223,691 confirmed cases, more cases than any individual country, besides the United States.

In the United States congregate settings, including nursing homes, homeless shelters, and jails, are growing centers of concern as the disease can rapidly spread among vulnerable populations living in close quarters.

For more information on Project HOPE’s response, please visit Project HOPE: COVID-19 Update