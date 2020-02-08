08 Feb 2020

2019-nCoV Situation Report #4, February 7, 2020

from International Medical Corps
Published on 07 Feb 2020
FAST FACTS

  • As of February 7, the WHO 2019-nCoV Situation Dashboard reports a total of 31,424 confirmed cases due to the novel coronavirus (known as 2019-nCoV), reported in 25 countries.

  • 31,211 of the reported cases are in the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

  • 638 deaths have been reported, with 636 in mainland China. The first death outside the PRC occurred in the Philippines, with the second in Hong Kong.

SITUATION UPDATE

With the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) rapidly moving into highly populated regions throughout the world, the World Health Organization (WHO) has developed a strategic response plan (SRP) detailing areas of preparedness and readiness important to the global response. The SRP outlines the public health measures to be undertaken by the international community to end 2019-nCoV transmission. These including establishing operational support (e.g., epidemiological analysis and forecasting, and supply-chain coordination), scaling up country readiness and response operations (e.g., strengthening national laboratory systems and points of entry), and accelerating priority research and innovation.

As of February 7, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are reporting 12 confirmed cases of 2019-nCov in the United States, with an additional 100 cases under investigation. Thirty-six U.S. states and territories currently have persons under investigation (PUI) for 2019-nCoV. Travel to and from mainland China and other impacted areas continues to dominate headlines—today, for example, it emerged that 61 passengers aboard a Diamond Princess cruise liner, now quarantined in Japan, have tested positive for coronavirus. Meanwhile, Royal Caribbean announced that travelers holding Chinese, Hong Kong or Macau passports will not be allowed to board ships. These announcements follow President Donald Trump’s proclamation that any U.S. citizen returning to the U.S. who has been in Hubei Province in the previous 14 days be subject to up to 14 days of mandatory quarantine.

