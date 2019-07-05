2019 International Migration and Displacement Trends and Policies Report to the G20

Introduction

2018 G20 leaders’ declaration (Buenos Aires, Argentina) “noted the 2018 G20 Annual International Migration and Displacement Trends and Policies Report prepared by the OECD in cooperation with ILO, IOM and UNHCR and stressed that large movements of refugees are a global concern with humanitarian, political, social and economic consequences. G20 leaders emphasized the importance of shared actions to address the root causes of displacement and to respond to growing humanitarian needs.” In 2018-2019 protracted humanitarian crises around the world and large-scale displacements notably in the Americas have contributed to fuel these concerns. In the meantime, G20 countries are facing key megatrends linked to demographic and technological changes that will affect migration going forward.

The 2019 edition of the joint OECD, ILO, IOM & UNHCR International Migration and Displacement Trends and Policies Report is composed of four main parts. The first part of the report presents the latest figures on migration and refugee flows and stocks in G20 countries, including student migration and forced displacement. The second part analyses the latest trends regarding labour market integration of migrants and refugees in G20 countries. The third part includes new data on diasporas by countries of origin and presents the latest remittance trends. The fourth part analyses the implications for migration and forced displacement of ongoing demographic and technological trends. The last section provides some concluding remarks.