2019 Impact Report - A look at what you, our valued supporters, helped achieve

Introduction

Thousands of people are forced to flee their homes each day, to escape war, persecution and conflict.

Each one of them has their own, unique story. And in this report, you’ll find some of these stories – stories of people your support has helped last year.

Confronted with the suffering of children, women and men, you acted with empathy, kindness and understanding. By generously giving to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, you helped save lives, protect fundamental human rights and build a better future for refugees, displaced and stateless people around the world.

They might not have a chance to thank you, but we’d like to take this opportunity to do so. Thank you for your compassion and most of all, for choosing to help people forced to flee.

In the face of rising fear, xenophobia and negative stereotyping, your action – every action – counts. We all have a part to play. And together, we are showing that things can change.