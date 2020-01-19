2019: IDMC at a glance
very quick look at the year 2019 for the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre. It was another year in which tens of millions of people were displaced by conflict and disaster: IDMC’s first task is to assemble and re-present that information. But it was also the year in which the world’s authoritative source of data and analysis on internal displacement strengthened its base; further raised its profile; developed new and ongoing approaches and research, partners and donors; and pointed the way to the future in giving country-level support to find and implement solutions to prevent and respond to internal displacement. Here are the highlights, ‘at a glance’.