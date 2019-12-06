06 Dec 2019

2019 Africa Report on Internal Displacement

Report
from Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre
Published on 06 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (6.04 MB)

Although forced displacement is a global phenomenon, it is more pronounced in Africa. Africa hosts over one-third of the global forced displacement population. As at 31 December 2018, the continent hosted some 17.8 million internally displaced persons. In response, across the continent, various stakeholders - including governments, civil society organisations and regional bodies - are stepping up their efforts to address the structural factors that trigger forced displacement. This explains, in part, why the Africa Union declared 2019 as The Year of Refugees, Returnees and Internally Displaced Persons: Towards Durable Solutions to Forced Displacement.

The Africa Report on Internal Displacement represents a timely and relevant contribution to the discussion on internal displacement and its links with governance, peace and socio-economic development in Africa. It provides reliable and up-to-date evidence about the drivers, scale and consequences of internal displacement on the continent. The analysis in this report represents an important baseline to inform policy making and actions.

