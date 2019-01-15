15 Jan 2019

2018 Year in Review: Responding to and preparing for disasters across Asia-Pacific

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Overview

Asia-Pacific remains the world's most disaster-prone region and, in 2018, natural disasters once again affected millions of people. During the year the region experienced a number of sudden-onset disasters that prompted international responses, including Tropical Cyclone Gita in Tonga (February), a 7.5 magnitude earthquake in Papua New Guinea (February), Tropical Storm Son Tinh in Lao PDR (August), Cyclone Mangkhut in the Philippines (September) and a 7.4 magnitude earthquake in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province (October).

