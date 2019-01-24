2018 Review of Disaster Events - Supplementary Information

BRUSSELS, 24 January, 2019 – In 2018, there were 281 climate-related and geophysical events recorded in the EM-DAT (International Disaster Database) with 10,733 deaths, and over 60 million people affected across the world. In 2018, there were a number of major disasters in certain regions, however there were no mega-disasters which inflate yearly averages, such as the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. Globally, Indonesia recorded nearly half the total deaths from disasters in 2018, while India recorded nearly half the total number of individuals affected. The following data are events recorded in EM-DAT. As estimations become more accurate over time, figures will be adjusted, particularly for economic losses.