2018 IASC Humanitarian Financing Task Team End-of-Year Report - 21 December 2018

The IASC Humanitarian Financing Task Team (HFTT) brings IASC members together to collectively define guidance to improve financing for humanitarian action. The HFTT contributes to the research on new approaches and formulates joint positions on specific technical issues related to humanitarian financing. The 2018-2019 HFTT work plan focuses on the following objectives:

Output 1: Promote system-wide approaches to closing the funding gap

Output 2: More effective, efficient and accessible humanitarian funding

Output 3: Improved contractual arrangements and management of risk across the humanitarian system

Output 4: Contribute to aid effectiveness by strengthening humanitarian development collaboration in particular in fragile contexts and protracted crises

Output 5: Improved decision-making by increasing the transparency of funding data

The HFTT works in close collaboration with other platforms including the Grand Bargain (GB) workstreams and the Good Humanitarian Donorship (GHD) initiative. Within the framework of its 2018 – 2019 work plan, the HFTT accomplished the following activities in 2018:

General achievements

• Channeled the IASC principals and ERC’s vision on humanitarian financing (inspired by ERC’s Casement speech).

• Served as a consensus building forum allowing IASC members to jointly explore, define and implement solutions to current issues affecting the humanitarian financing system.

• Enabled IASC members to jointly define common positions on the implementation of SG’s High-Level Panel on Humanitarian Financing’ commitments and vision.

• Strengthened the cooperation between the IASC and the GB through exchange of information and coordination with respective GB workstreams.

• Contributed to the effective engagement between the IASC and GHD through information exchange and participation by the respective co-chairs in annual retreats of the two groups.

• Served as a discussion and information exchange forum on humanitarian financing between UN Agencies, NGOs and NGO consortia, the World Bank and Red Cross/Red Crescent.