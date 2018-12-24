24 Dec 2018

2018 IASC Humanitarian Financing Task Team End-of-Year Report - 21 December 2018

Report
from Inter-Agency Standing Committee
Published on 21 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (261.75 KB)

The IASC Humanitarian Financing Task Team (HFTT) brings IASC members together to collectively define guidance to improve financing for humanitarian action. The HFTT contributes to the research on new approaches and formulates joint positions on specific technical issues related to humanitarian financing. The 2018-2019 HFTT work plan focuses on the following objectives:

Output 1: Promote system-wide approaches to closing the funding gap
Output 2: More effective, efficient and accessible humanitarian funding
Output 3: Improved contractual arrangements and management of risk across the humanitarian system
Output 4: Contribute to aid effectiveness by strengthening humanitarian development collaboration in particular in fragile contexts and protracted crises
Output 5: Improved decision-making by increasing the transparency of funding data

The HFTT works in close collaboration with other platforms including the Grand Bargain (GB) workstreams and the Good Humanitarian Donorship (GHD) initiative. Within the framework of its 2018 – 2019 work plan, the HFTT accomplished the following activities in 2018:

General achievements

• Channeled the IASC principals and ERC’s vision on humanitarian financing (inspired by ERC’s Casement speech).

• Served as a consensus building forum allowing IASC members to jointly explore, define and implement solutions to current issues affecting the humanitarian financing system.

• Enabled IASC members to jointly define common positions on the implementation of SG’s High-Level Panel on Humanitarian Financing’ commitments and vision.

• Strengthened the cooperation between the IASC and the GB through exchange of information and coordination with respective GB workstreams.

• Contributed to the effective engagement between the IASC and GHD through information exchange and participation by the respective co-chairs in annual retreats of the two groups.

• Served as a discussion and information exchange forum on humanitarian financing between UN Agencies, NGOs and NGO consortia, the World Bank and Red Cross/Red Crescent.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.