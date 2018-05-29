29 May 2018

2018 Grand Bargain Annual Self-Reporting – International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC)

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 29 May 2018
Work stream 1 - Transparency

Aid organisations and donors commit to:

  1. Publish timely, transparent, harmonised and open high-quality data on humanitarian funding within two years of the World Humanitarian Summit in Istanbul. We consider IATI to provide a basis for the purpose of a common standard.

  2. Make use of appropriate data analysis, explaining the distinctiveness of activities, organisations, environments and circumstances (for example, protection, conflict-zones).

  3. Improve the digital platform and engage with the open-data standard community to help ensure:

  • accountability of donors and responders with open data for retrieval and analysis;

  • improvements in decision-making, based upon the best possible information;

  • a reduced workload over time as a result of donors accepting common standard data for some reporting purposes; and

  • traceability of donors’ funding throughout the transaction chain as far as the final responders and, where feasible, affected people.

  1. Support the capacity of all partners to access and publish data.

