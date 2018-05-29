2018 Grand Bargain Annual Self-Reporting – International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC)
Work stream 1 - Transparency
Aid organisations and donors commit to:
Publish timely, transparent, harmonised and open high-quality data on humanitarian funding within two years of the World Humanitarian Summit in Istanbul. We consider IATI to provide a basis for the purpose of a common standard.
Make use of appropriate data analysis, explaining the distinctiveness of activities, organisations, environments and circumstances (for example, protection, conflict-zones).
Improve the digital platform and engage with the open-data standard community to help ensure:
accountability of donors and responders with open data for retrieval and analysis;
improvements in decision-making, based upon the best possible information;
a reduced workload over time as a result of donors accepting common standard data for some reporting purposes; and
traceability of donors’ funding throughout the transaction chain as far as the final responders and, where feasible, affected people.
- Support the capacity of all partners to access and publish data.
See all 10 Work streams here