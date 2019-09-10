10 Sep 2019

2018 Annual Report: Turning commitments into solid actions - UNFPA - UNICEF global programme to accelerate action to end child marriage

Report
from United Nations Population Fund, UN Children's Fund
Published on 31 Aug 2019
preview
Download PDF (6.79 MB)Annual report
preview
Download PDF (13.09 MB) Country profiles

As the largest global programme addressing child marriage, the joint UNFPA-UNICEF Global Programme to Accelerate Action to End Child Marriage plays a critical role in achieving the Sustainable Development Goal target 5.3, which calls for the elimination of all harmful practices by 2030.

The 2018 annual report, and its accompanying country profiles, detail key results achieved in 2018 by UNFPA, UNICEF and partners - including young people themselves. These include:

  • Reaching three million girls in Africa, the Middle East and South Asia with information, skills and services related to ending child marriage;
  • Engaging close to 14 million community members across twelve countries in dialogue and communication campaigns on the harms of child marriage and the benefits of investing in adolescent girls;
  • Supporting the development of national strategies and action plans to end child marriage in eleven of the twelve programme countries, six of which are budgeted and being implemented;
  • Mobilizing new and emerging partners to join global and national efforts to end child marriage.

The Global Programme has provided the opportunity to show how the UN can work together in a complimentary manner to address complex development challenges related to the realization of the Sustainable Development Goal 5.3. This is in addition to providing a platform for advancing innovation, efficiency, transparency and financial stewardship in 2018.

In the 2018 annual report the work of the Global Programme is taken even closer to the reader, through introducing 'augmented reality' - a technology which allows pictures to turn into videos on the screen of your smart phone.

