2017 Results Partnerships - Impact 2018

Profound changes in technology, globalization and demographics have set into motion a series of long-term trends that are reshaping the global landscape and the evolution of development cooperation. This reshaping has also been influenced by challenges such as the impacts of climate change, conflicts and distress migration.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are the international community’s response to these trends and challenges. The SDG 2 calls for the eradication of hunger and all forms of malnutrition, and acknowledges that this is a fundamental condition for sustainable development.

Achieving SDG 2 will require continued investments as well as the introduction of innovative policies that will see an increased access to healthy food, complemented by measures to fight rural poverty. Such policies should, furthermore, ensure effective social protection to vulnerable communities, promote sustainable and resilient agriculture practices that help maintain ecosystems, strengthen capacity for adaptation to climate change, extreme weather, drought, flooding and other disasters, and progressively improve land and soil quality.

The way the world produces and consumes food in the years and decades to come will be vital for sustainable development.

The 2030 Agenda is also redesigning the partnerships landscape with the incorporation of a wide range of new players. New financial instruments and frameworks are also transforming the development cooperation infrastructure, introducing a new dynamic to traditional resource mobilization.

The success of the 2030 Agenda will greatly depend on the capacity of the international community to build innovative and lasting alliances. FAO has started this process, which involves widening the partnership platform to ensure there are more effective responses to development challenges. This includes the United Nations System, civil society, the private sector, as well as academic and research institutions.

This annual report, 2017 Results, Partnerships - Impact 2018, illustrates how the Organization, together with its partners, is contributing to the achievement of the 17 SDGs.

It does so by featuring a selection of FAO successes achieved last year, with an emphasis on partnerships and results on the ground.

In the pages that follow, you will read human-centered stories from the field in 2017, framed by FAO’s five Strategic Objectives. The stories highlight real achievements and results in the pursuit of transforming lives and livelihoods.

While FAO’s transformative interventions have consistently delivered value for money to our resource partners and the international community, more still needs to be done. There is too much at stake for us to waver in our commitment to achieve Zero Hunger.