2017 Annual Performance Report of the UNDP Global Environmental Finance Unit

Introduction

From Afghanistan to Zimbabwe, 141 countries made significant progress in 2017 to tackle the most urgent environmental challenges facing humanity and our planet, inspiring us to seek out new and more innovative solutions.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development provides our vision for this work—connecting people and prosperity with the planet; development with environment—and signals that our response to these complex and inter-connected challenges must do the same.

In this 10th annual performance report of the UNDP Global Environmental Finance Unit, we show how investments in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)—on affordable and clean energy (7), climate action (13), life below water (14), and life on land (15)—accelerate the achievement of other goals aimed at eradicating poverty (1), achieving zero hunger (2), achieving gender equality (5), reducing inequalities (10), and building strong institutions (16).

Throughout this report, we weave a story of transformational change that can be realized by addressing the key drivers of environmental degradation through multifaceted and integrated approaches. From the global to the local level, the impacts emerging from our work demonstrate progress being made toward realizing environmental and development benefits.

Our work contributes to advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment—as outlined in the Gender in Action section of this report—and the Agenda 2030 principle to ‘leave no one behind’.

While a single project may seem too small to make a global impact, nothing is done in isolation. The results of one intervention complement and inform those of others, and—when strategically designed, managed and financed—these individual projects create synergies and trigger the catalytic innovations and positive change we seek.

At the same time, system-wide approaches—such as global efforts to tackle illegal wildlife trade or to green the supply chains of key commodities such as soy bean or palm oil—are galvanizing the private sector and other stakeholders to work together to scale up innovative finance and leverage new investments to meet the urgency of the challenges we face.

In 2017, these efforts were underway in 141 countries through 840 active projects representing a total grant investment of US$3.6 billion. Combined with an additional US$15.6 billion in co-financing, this portfolio represents US$19.2 billion invested in the environment and sustainable development priorities of these countries.

This means that for every dollar of grant funding from these vertical funds, an additional four dollars of co-financing is on average leveraged from governments, the private sector, and other partners. These strategic grant investments, which UNDP accesses on behalf of eligible countries, are provided by the seven environmental vertical funds with which UNDP partners; the largest portfolios are with Global Environment Facility (GEF) and the Green Climate Fund (GCF).

Since 1992, UNDP’s role in the GEF partnership has been to support 143 countries to transform markets, empower and strengthen the resilience of vulnerable communities, and build the capacity of countries to safeguard their natural capital as the foundation of their sustainable development. The GEF plays a critical role in providing financing to developing countries to achieve global environmental benefits that reduce or reverse the pressures on the planetary boundaries.

Since 2015, we have supported 17 countries to access US$519 million from the Green Climate Fund (GCF) in full funding proposals. Through the 14 projects already under implementation, we aim to increase resilience to climate change for 5.7 million direct and 82.8 million indirect beneficiaries, while avoiding 24.5 million tons of CO2-equivalent emissions.

As one of the GCF delivery partners for Readiness and Preparatory support, we assist 20 countries in strengthening their institutions so they can become GCF Accredited Entities. Forty-one countries, civil society, donors and other key stakeholders are working to internalize climate change risks and opportunities into their planning and budgeting processes.

Within UNDP, our Global Environmental Finance (UNDP-GEF) Unit manages these partnerships with the environmental vertical funds, while supporting countries on programming and implementation across five increasingly interrelated technical areas:

(i) sustainable management of biodiversity and ecosystems; (ii) sustainable, affordable and accessible energy services; (iii) scaling up climate change adaptation and mitigation; (iv) sustainable management of chemicals and waste; and (v) improved water and ocean governance.

We strive to meet high standards of transparency and accountability, and are therefore pleased to share the second annual UNDP-GEF Corporate Scorecard, found in the last section of this report. This 2017 Scorecard shows how the UNDP-GEF Unit closely monitors the efficiency and effectiveness of our portfolio,