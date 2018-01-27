2016 - 2017 Humanitarian Financing Task Team Progress Report

HFTT’s 2016/2017 work plan has four objectives:

Adequate humanitarian financing that is context appropriate and accessible to operational organizations on the ground Re-negotiate restrictive donor requirements Contribute to aid effectiveness by reducing the humanitarian/development divide Improve transparency through strengthening empirical knowledge base on funding flows

General Achievements

Adequate Humanitarian Financing

• HFTT formed a technical inter-agency group under the leadership of CAFOD, Development Initiatives and OCHA-FCS to develop the localisation marker. The group developed the definitions of ‘local and national responders’ and ‘as direct as possible’ funding ensuring that they are implementable across the humanitarian system. The definitions complement the work of the GB work stream on localisation. The next step is developing a baseline and tapping into existing tracking mechanisms.

• HFTT will also synthesize existing learning and research on country-level financing solutions for local actors and will engage in advocacy to make funding for local actors more adequate and accessible.

• HFTT completed the study “Understanding Humanitarian Funds – Going beyond Country-Based Pooled funds” to better understand and improve NGO access to pooled funds.

• HFTT completed studies on Multi-Year Planning (commissioned by OCHA) and on Multi-Year Funding (commissioned by FAO, NRC and OCHA). The studies explore when and where MYHF can have the greatest effect, and identify the investments and enabling conditions required at the organisational and systemic levels.

• OCHA-FCS and ICVA identified a consultant for the study exploring ways for country-level Partner Capacity Assessments to become more interoperable, in line with the Grand Bargain commitment to reduce management costs. The study will be completed in early 2018.

Re-negotiating Restrictive Donor Requirements

HFTT finalised and published the Donor Conditions and their Implications for Humanitarian Response study and presented its findings to the IASC Working Group and the GHD.

• HFTT published the findings of the Less Paper More Aid campaign, which was an NGO initiative aiming at identifying the impact of donor conditions on humanitarian action and on NGOs. Presented the findings of the campaign to UN Agencies and Member States at a Grand Bargain experts meeting and “NGO Forward” briefing.

• HFTT identified key emerging messages for the light advocacy strategy on donor conditions drawing from the GB and building on the findings of the Donor Conditions study (UNFPA and WFP), Less Paper More Aid campaign (ICVA) and Donor Conditionalities study (NRC and BCG).

• HFTT carried out the survey mapping out various donor-conditions related initiatives. Several HFTT members have volunteered to test with donors the new 8+3 approach to harmonized reporting in selected countries. Discussions are on-going to further test harmonised cost classifications and financial reporting templates.

Reducing the Humanitarian/Development Divide

The co-chairs of HFTT and Humanitarian/Development Nexus Task Team (HDNTT) explored synergies and collaboration between the two groups. The two TTs share information on regular basis and assigned selected staff to participate in each other’s meetings and retreats.

• The HFTT engaged with UNDG on financing issues related to the humanitarian/development nexus.

• HFTT engages with MPTF office in the work on financing solutions.

• HFTT works on mapping financial flows supporting joint humanitariandevelopment planning and programming.

Improving Transparency of Funding Flows

FTS is working closely with Development Initiatives on developing materials, key messages and guidelines on using IATI for humanitarian reporting, including clarity on differences between IATI, FTS and other reporting systems. As a result, the background paper on improving humanitarian transparency with IATI and FTS was published in July 2017 with inputs from HFTT. Development of a more technical guidance is underway and it will be released in 2018.