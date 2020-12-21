20 Insights on Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) in 2020

INTRODUCTION

Five years ago in Paris, 197 countries came together to agree on a common set of goals and principles to curb global greenhouse gas emissions and tackle climate change head on.

It was a landmark agreement in which parties agreed to keep global temperature rise this century to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels – and to pursue efforts to limit the rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius – while also increasing resilience to the impacts of climate change and ensuring that finance flows to those that need it most.

With countries having different circumstances, resources and abilities, it was collectively decided that each determine their own climate pledges, known as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs ). Every five years, countries are expected to revise them, raising ambition towards realizing the universal agreement.

Fast forward and UNDP’s Climate Promise has been working with 115 countries to enhance their NDCs in 2020.

Throughout 2020, a number of positive trends have emerged. Growing momentum towards net-zero emissions. Increasing emphasis on adaptation. More women and youth at the table. Here we highlight the top 20 insights on NDCs in 2020.

The stakes are high. But we have reasons for optimism.