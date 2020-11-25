1st Virtual African Working Group on Disaster Risk Reduction

The first virtual meeting of the Africa Working Group on Disaster Risk Reduction (AWGDRR) was held on Thursday, 23 July 2020 from 14:30-17:30hrs. The meeting was attended by over 80 participants from member organizations, including Member States, Regional Economic Communities, African Union Commission, UN agencies, civil society organizations, and donors.

The main objective of the meeting was to assess progress and build consensus on the way forward to strengthen the capacity of Member States to effectively prepare, respond and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and other hazards in line with the recommendations from the virtual meeting of national and sub-regional Disaster Risk Reduction Focal Points and other stakeholders that was held on 28 April 2020. The meeting was chaired by the African Union Commission while UNDRR served as the Secretariat.