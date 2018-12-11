16 Days of Activism Against GBV 2018: “End Gender‐Based Violence in the World of Work” and Orange the World #HearMeToo

HISTORY

Every year, 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) kicks off from November 25th, a day set aside as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, to December 10th World Human Rights Day. The period includes Universal Children’s Day and World AIDS Day.

25 November1960: Brutal assassination in 1960 of the three Mirabal sisters (Patria, Minerva and Maria Teresa) know as Las Mariposas (the butterflies), political activists in the Dominican Republic, on orders of Dominican ruler Rafael Trujillo (1930-1961). The three sisters wove their way into history as symbols of feminist resistance. Women's activists have marked 25 November as a day against violence since 1981.

Thirty years later, in 1991, 23 participants from across the world were brought together for the first Women’s Global Leadership Institute with the goal of building the global women’s right’s movement. As one strategy to build awareness about gender-based violence they established the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Violence Campaign, choosing to symbolically link November 25th , International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, and December 10th, International Human Rights Day.