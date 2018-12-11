11 Dec 2018

16 Days of Activism Against GBV 2018: “End Gender‐Based Violence in the World of Work” and Orange the World #HearMeToo

HISTORY

  • Every year, 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) kicks off from November 25th, a day set aside as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, to December 10th World Human Rights Day. The period includes Universal Children’s Day and World AIDS Day.

  • 25 November1960: Brutal assassination in 1960 of the three Mirabal sisters (Patria, Minerva and Maria Teresa) know as Las Mariposas (the butterflies), political activists in the Dominican Republic, on orders of Dominican ruler Rafael Trujillo (1930-1961). The three sisters wove their way into history as symbols of feminist resistance. Women's activists have marked 25 November as a day against violence since 1981.

  • Thirty years later, in 1991, 23 participants from across the world were brought together for the first Women’s Global Leadership Institute with the goal of building the global women’s right’s movement. As one strategy to build awareness about gender-based violence they established the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Violence Campaign, choosing to symbolically link November 25th , International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, and December 10th, International Human Rights Day.

  • 1999: The United Nations General Assembly designated 25 November as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

AIM OF THE CAMPAIGN

  • Started since 1991, the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) is used as an organizing strategy by individuals and organizations around the world to call for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls. The Campaign became an efficient and effective tool to raise public awareness, not only about violence against women and girls, but also about the United Nations Human Rights System in general.

  • This year’s theme by UN Women is “End Gender‐Based Violence in the World of Work” and Orange the World: #HearMeToo for the and UNiTE Campaign. It is an opportunity for placing equally at thecore of our actions the affected populations and humanitarian staff.

