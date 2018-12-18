18 Dec 2018

100RC Handbook - Planning for Resilient Urban Growth: Tools for Proactively Managing Rapid Urban Growth

Report
from New York University, The Rockefeller Foundation
Published on 31 May 2018 View Original
Download PDF (5.09 MB)

Prepared by NYU Marron Institute in collaboration with 100 Resilient Cities

Introduction

Planning for Urban Growth is Planning for Urban Resilience

Urban Resilience is the ‘capacity of individuals, communities, institutions, businesses and systems within a city to survive, adapt and grow no matter what kinds of chronic stresses and acute shocks they experience’. Both 100 Resilient Cities and NYU believe that unplanned urban expansion is a root cause of many resilience challenges cities face. Increased levels of informality, lack of service provision, decreased social equity, traffic congestion, environmental degradation and increased disaster risk exposure are all symptoms of uncontrolled expansion in cities experiencing rapid growth.

Communities on the periphery of cities often experience the most profound negative impacts from this growth, putting these populations at greater risk. Addressing the root cause as opposed to the symptoms of unplanned urban growth will lead to multiple benefits and help each city survive, adapt and thrive in the face of the shocks and stresses it may face and improve the development trajectory and well-being of its citizens.

As illustrated by the City Resilience Framework, NYU’s approach to urban expansion in rapidly growing cities is well-aligned with 100RC’s approach to resilience. A single intervention – the development and implementation of an urban expansion program in a city – leads to benefits across all 12 drivers of the City Resilience Framework.

In partnership with 100 Resilient Cities (100RC), NYU has studied twenty of the most rapidly growing cities in the 100RC network to understand how fast they are growing and to project their future urban growth. This partnership relies on the work and experience of the NYU Urban Expansion Program, building on decades of research and ongoing partnerships with cities in Africa, Asia and Latin America as well as the implementation of city-level urban expansion initiatives in 18 cities in Ethiopia and 109 cities in Colombia.

