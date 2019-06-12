100 Years of Fighting for Children - Annual report 2018

2018 IN NUMBERS

Our programmes and advocacy span five main areas of work: education, health, protection, child poverty and child rights governance, in both long-term and emergency settings.

40.8 MILLION CHILDREN

reached directly by the Save the Children global movement across 118 countries*

9.3 MILLION CHILDREN

reached in emergencies by the Save the Children global movement through 113 humanitarian responses in 58 countries

10,468 CHILDREN

reached directly in the United Kingdom

£303 MILLION

raised by Save the Children UK

5,608 VOLUNTEERS

in the UK gave their time, energy and skills to support our cause

45,000 SUPPORTERS

in the UK called for justice for Rohingya children

60,000 SUPPORTERS

in the UK called to suspend the sale of British weapons to Saudi Arabia as part of our campaigning on Yemen

5.3 MILLION PEOPLE

signed up to take part in Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day