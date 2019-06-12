12 Jun 2019

100 Years of Fighting for Children - Annual report 2018

Report
from Save the Children
Published on 12 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.68 MB)

2018 IN NUMBERS

Our programmes and advocacy span five main areas of work: education, health, protection, child poverty and child rights governance, in both long-term and emergency settings.

40.8 MILLION CHILDREN
reached directly by the Save the Children global movement across 118 countries*

9.3 MILLION CHILDREN
reached in emergencies by the Save the Children global movement through 113 humanitarian responses in 58 countries

10,468 CHILDREN
reached directly in the United Kingdom

£303 MILLION
raised by Save the Children UK

5,608 VOLUNTEERS
in the UK gave their time, energy and skills to support our cause

45,000 SUPPORTERS
in the UK called for justice for Rohingya children

60,000 SUPPORTERS
in the UK called to suspend the sale of British weapons to Saudi Arabia as part of our campaigning on Yemen

5.3 MILLION PEOPLE
signed up to take part in Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.