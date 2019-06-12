100 Years of Fighting for Children - Annual report 2018
2018 IN NUMBERS
Our programmes and advocacy span five main areas of work: education, health, protection, child poverty and child rights governance, in both long-term and emergency settings.
40.8 MILLION CHILDREN
reached directly by the Save the Children global movement across 118 countries*
9.3 MILLION CHILDREN
reached in emergencies by the Save the Children global movement through 113 humanitarian responses in 58 countries
10,468 CHILDREN
reached directly in the United Kingdom
£303 MILLION
raised by Save the Children UK
5,608 VOLUNTEERS
in the UK gave their time, energy and skills to support our cause
45,000 SUPPORTERS
in the UK called for justice for Rohingya children
60,000 SUPPORTERS
in the UK called to suspend the sale of British weapons to Saudi Arabia as part of our campaigning on Yemen
5.3 MILLION PEOPLE
signed up to take part in Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day